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Seiya Suzuki Receives Qualifying Offer: What the Cubs Can Gain and Lose with Free Agent QOs
By Aldo Soto,8 days ago
Seiya Suzuki is coming off another solid season with the Chicago Cubs, and the right fielder is now primed to cash in on a new free-agent deal. The 32-year-old was one of eight players who received the qualifying offer, and here’s what that means for Suzuki and the Cubs: they could gain something, but they could also give up value if they pursue a few free agents with the QO tag this offseason.