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50 Cent – “Many Men” Has Surpassed 1 Billion Streams On Spotify
By ePro Team,3 days ago
Fifty’s iconic track from his Shady/Aftermath debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ has entered the 1 Billion Club. His party-ready “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop” have more more streams overall, but the dark undertones of “Many Men (Wish Death)” make it stand out in his catalogue. At the moment, it’s pulling more daily streams than “Candy Shop”. And the fact that this anthem to resilience was written by a rapper who quite literally survived an assassination attempt only adds to its convincing power.