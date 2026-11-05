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"He Plays to an Extremely High Standard”
By Christy Cabrera Chirinos,5 days ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Marquise Lightfoot grew up with a busy, active childhood. His mother, Carolyn, wanted to make sure he was involved with everything from gymnastics, soccer and swimming to football, baseball and basketball. His older brother, Jeremiah, played football up through high school, and that meant there was always some good-natured competition right at home.