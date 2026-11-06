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Raheem Morris, Klay Kubiak, Brock Purdy share updates ahead of 49ers-Raiders
By Site Staff,8 days ago
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything they said. Transcripts provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Defensive Coordinator...