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NSN Tonight from Mackay Stadium: Nevada football looks for breakout win against New Mexico
By Chris Murray,7 days ago
Thursday's special edition of NSN Tonight was taped at Mackay Stadium ahead of the Nevada football team’s home game against No. 22 New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday night. The hour-long show includes interviews with Wolf Pack head coach Jeff Choate and assistant coach Joey Thomas Jr.; a feature on Wolf Pack tight end Carter Eck; and a preview of the Nevada-New Mexico game with three keys to victory and a prediction. You can watch the full show below.