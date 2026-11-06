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Cleveland city councilmembers not happy with judges’ decision on Glenville, University School playoff game
By Brian Koster,8 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland City Council members, including President Blaine Griffin, released statements regarding the 8th District Court of Appeals’ decision to allow OSHAA to remove Glenville from the state football playoffs. Read their statement on Thursday. Council President Blaine Griffin said: “The 8th District Court of...
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