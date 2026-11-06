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School bond measure on the Central Coast still undecided
By KCLU,8 days ago
As the vote counting continues in Santa Barbara County, it’s still too soon for backers of a school bond measure in the Santa Ynez Valley to declare victory. Measure D would raise $80 million dollars for the Santa Ynez Union High School District. The money would allow the district to replace portable classrooms, update outdated heating and cooling systems, and make other facility upgrades.