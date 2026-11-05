undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Justin Pearson accepts loss in Tennessee congressional race, vows to keep challenging map
By Ashley Griffin,6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — Justin Pearson says he accepts his narrow congressional loss to Republican Brent Taylor, but he is continuing to challenge the map that reshaped Tennessee’s 9th District. Final unofficial returns showed Republican Brent Taylor leading Democratic nominee Justin Pearson by 2,539 votes. Taylor received 111,968...