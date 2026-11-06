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Santa Barbara Half Marathon Road Closures and Race Day Guide: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know for Sunday, November 8
By Indy Staff,8 days ago
Santa Barbara, Calif. (November 5, 2026) – The Santa Barbara Half Marathon presented by HOKA & 5K will bring more than 7,500 runners to the waterfront, Funk Zone and downtown on Sunday, November 8. Rolling road closures and temporary traffic patterns will be in place across the course, with the heaviest impact between 5:30am and 8:30am, especially along the waterfront.