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The Bears Already Made An Offer For Khalil Mack And The Dirty Reason It Hasn’t Happened
By Erik Lambert,8 days ago
Getting Jeffery Simmons was a massive surprise because nobody expected it. There had been no rumors or reports from credible sources indicating such a thing. Then you have the Khalil Mack situation. Multiple high-ranking insiders openly reported that the 35-year-old pass rusher was the most obvious trade target for the spiraling Los Angeles Chargers, and the Chicago Bears were the team to watch. Yet with just five days until the deadline, nothing has happened. Did the Bears abandon the pursuit?