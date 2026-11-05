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Terrence Howard Predicts Hollywood Actors Will Be Replaced By AI: ‘You Can’t Compete With Inevitability
By Kellie Williams,7 days ago
Terrence Howard Predicts Hollywood Actors Will Be Replaced By AI: ‘You Can’t Compete With Inevitability. Terrence Howard believes Hollywood is heading toward a future where artificial intelligence could replace actors and change how movies are made. The “Empire” star shared his prediction with TMZ on Tuesday while attending...