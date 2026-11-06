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Chris Kirk out in front at World Wide Technology Championship
8 days ago
Chris Kirk shot a spotless 9-under-par 63 on Thursday to snatch a one-shot lead at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Play was suspended due to darkness with just four players left to complete their rounds, including amateur Jay Leng, who was 5 under par. They’ll finish their rounds Friday morning while the second round goes off on time.