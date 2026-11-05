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Rivers Greenhouse & Garden: Brandon Family Sells Mississippi-Grown Plants for 57 Years
By Dustin Cardon,8 days ago
Troy State University student Willie Rivers spent one summer decades ago working a “plant route” with his brother-in-law, Bubba Pope. Together, they traveled across Alabama delivering potted plants to stores on consignment and dropping off whichever plants a particular business had ordered while collecting any that didn’t sell to take back to their supplier.
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