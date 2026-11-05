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Lil Durk Accused Of Hiding Apple Watch In His Body Cavity As Prosecutors Fight To Keep Him Behind Bars
By Twila-Amoure,7 days ago
Lil Durk Accused Of Hiding Apple Watch In His Body Cavity As Prosecutors Fight To Keep Him Behind Bars. #LilDurk is facing some eyebrow-raising allegations as he fights to secure his release from federal custody. During the rapper’s bond hearing on Wednesday (Nov. 4), prosecutors reportedly claimed he attempted to...