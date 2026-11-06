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Decent Rains Saturday Afternoon to Monday Morning.
By Richard Berler,8 days ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After and scattered showers overnight, a drier airmass from west Texas will end rain chances Friday morning. Some clearing in the afternoon. A wave in the upper level wind flow that will move east across northern Mexico will produce rising motion in an increasing moist atmosphere, bring rain into our area Saturday afternoon through Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will be mostly in the 60’s during the periods of what will likely be meaningful rain.