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Media Mogul Byron Allen Turns $25 Million Starz Investment Into Nearly $45 Million Just Months After Buying Shares
By Kellie Williams,7 days ago
Media Mogul Byron Allen Turns $25 Million Starz Investment Into Nearly $45 Million Just Months After Buying Shares. Media mogul Byron Allen has secured a major payday after selling his entire ownership stake in Starz Entertainment, walking away with nearly $20 million in estimated gains just months after making the investment.