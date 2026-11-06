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Met Gala New Theme Goes extraORDINARY: Jeans and T-Shirts Replace John Galliano After His Exhibit Imploded
By Michael Prieve,8 days ago
The Met swapped its canceled John Galliano retrospective for extraORDINARY, a show built on jeans, tees and puffers. Curator Andrew Bolton admits he had no plan B and refused to replace Galliano with another big-name designer show. Anna Wintour reportedly sat out the theme pick, and the official dress code...