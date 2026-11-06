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Arizona State staying with freshman QB Jake Fette for game vs. Colorado
7 days ago
Arizona State and Colorado enter Saturday’s game in Tempe, Ariz., encouraged by last week’s performances. Arizona State (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) was competitive in a 27-20 defeat to then-No. 8 BYU in Provo, Utah, a positive sign for coach Kenny Dillingham after the Sun Devils suffered lopsided road losses to Texas A&M (48-20) and Texas Tech (53-25) earlier this season.