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Jasper Earns Statewide Leadership Honors, Secures Place in Economic Development Academy
By The Walker Leader,7 days ago
JASPER, ALA. – Jasper earned statewide recognition for municipal leadership and secured a place in the Alabama League of Municipalities’ Economic Development Academy during the 2026 Municipal Leadership Institute on Tuesday, October 20. Mayor Josh Gates was named Alabama’s Outstanding ACE Mayor, and District 4 Councilmember Jennifer Williams Smith received the statewide Outstanding ACE Leadership Award.
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