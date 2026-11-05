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Singer Stephanie Mills Puts Shannon Sharpe On Blast For Liking 19 & 20-Year-Old Women: ‘You Know You Like Them Young Girls’
By Kellie Williams,7 days ago
Singer Stephanie Mills Puts Shannon Sharpe On Blast For Liking 19 & 20-Year-Old Women:. Stephanie Mills had Shannon Sharpe on the defensive after calling him out over his alleged preference for much younger women. During her appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” the R&B legend discussed why older women feel pressured...