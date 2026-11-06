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State Rep. Phelan says GOP losses linked to Trump and losing touch with voters
By Kynedei Hobbs,7 days ago
Texas Democrats scored sweeping victories in key statewide races, dealing Republicans a major setback across the state. Democrats won the governor’s race and the U.S. Senate seat, among other top contests. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race. Gina Hinojosa defeated Gov. Greg Abbott, and Vicki Goodwin ousted Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.