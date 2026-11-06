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Political Connections: Some U.S. House races in Florida still too close to call, and a look at the balance of power
By Spectrum News Staff,7 days ago
We know Democrats will be in control, but the question remains — by how many seats? And we look at the balance of power in the House and Senate. Political Connections airs at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday on Spectrum News. It re-airs at 11:30 p.m. To see previous Political Connections posts, click here.