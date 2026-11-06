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Jared Sluss flips Huntsville-area Senate seat, faces Republican majority in push for change
By Daryl Green,8 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Democrat Jared Sluss pulled off one of North Alabama’s biggest election upsets Tuesday, unseating a two-term Republican state senator by just 577 votes. Now, he faces another challenge: getting his priorities passed in a Legislature firmly controlled by Republicans. Sluss defeated incumbent Sam Givhan in...
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