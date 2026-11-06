undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Motorcyclist killed in Henderson after striking median, then being run over by unaware driver
By KTNV Staff,7 days ago
HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was killed late Wednesday after striking a median in Henderson and then being run over unknowingly by another driver. The Henderson Police and Fire departments were called to a crash scene on Stephanie Street near Warm Springs Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. and found the motorcyclist had likely hit a center median and was ejected from their motorcycle.
1