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Grappling ace Tye Ruotolo only wants elite MMA competition: ‘I don’t want to fight the taxi cab drivers’
By Guilherme Cruz,8 days ago
Tye Ruotolo is wasting no time transitioning from grappling stardom in mixed martial arts, challenging for the ONE Championship lightweight title in his third professional fight Friday morning in Bangkok, Thailand. It’s exactly the masterplan he had in mind coming into the sport. Ruotolo made a name for himself...