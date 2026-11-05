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SkasdiCon Returns to Tahlequah With Cherokee-Dubbed Rings of Power Screening
By Tara Culpepper,7 days ago
Cosplayers, Cherokee-language film buffs, and pop culture fans are circling Saturday, Nov. 14, on their calendars as SkasdiCon returns to the Chota Conference Center inside Cherokee Casino at 3307 Seven Clans Ave. in Tahlequah. The fifth annual gathering bills itself as a celebration of Native influence on pop culture, mixing Indigenous artists, film screenings, panel discussions, and a cosplay contest with real prize money on the line.