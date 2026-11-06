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& Juliet Gives Shakespeare a New Ending at Popejoy Hall
7 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE — What if Juliet didn't die for Romeo? What if, instead of ending her life over a broken heart, Shakespeare's famous heroine decided to live it?. On November 4, I had the privilege of attending & Juliet at Popejoy Hall, and what a wonderfully entertaining evening it was! The music, dancing, costumes and spectacular use of color made for a production that was as much fun to watch as it was to hear.