undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UNLV Lee Corporate Advisory Board Adds CAMCO Nevada Executive
By Ruth Furman,8 days ago
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Lee Corporate Advisory Board has named CAMCO Nevada Vice President of Business Development Mary Rendina to its membership. The board’s website lists 37 members who advise and support the university’s Lee Business School and serve as liaisons between the university’s student-based initiatives and Nevada’s corporate community.