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Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi: Starting against Islanders
By RotoWire Staff,7 days ago
Bussi will start Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports. Bussi hasn't appeared in any of the Hurricanes' last five games, but he'll be back in the crease in a favorable matchup Thursday, as the Islanders have generated just 2.79 goals per game this year, which is the seventh-worst mark in the league. Across his six appearances to begin the regular season, Bussi has gone 2-2-2 with a 3.27 GAA and .865 save percentage.