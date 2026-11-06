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‘It’s been a long time coming’: UMD soccer advances to NSIC semifinals for first time since 2014
By Blake Hornstein,8 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in over a decade, the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s soccer team is celebrating a postseason victory. The Bulldogs defeated Augustana on Monday to advance to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tournament semifinals, snapping a postseason drought that dates back to 2014.