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A Day in Seward with Kids
8 days ago
Seward is magic all throughout the year and there is no shortage of fun things to do in Seward with your kids whenever you visit!. In the morning, head over to Resurrect Art Coffee House for a delicious pastry and warm beverage and then walk down to Main Street (Fourth Ave.) and peruse the various local shops filled with Alaskan-made goods and gifts. Be sure to stop into Dreamland Books & Yarn and take a look at their children’s section full of new and used favorites.