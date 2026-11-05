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USMC Says It Needs Nine More Amphibious Warships To Carry Out Its Missions
By Howard Altman,7 days ago
Navy and Marine Corps leaders have recently come to the agreement that the Corps needs 40 amphibious ships to meet its goal of keeping three Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU) deployed at the same time. However, at the moment, the Navy has only 31 of these vessels, a minimum mandated by Congress, and now an effort is underway to convince lawmakers to increase the fleet.