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Texas voters shake up state leadership as GOP holds Senate, setting up divided power
By Taylor WhartnabyPhotographer Colton Thompson,7 days ago
Texas voters have upended the state’s political landscape, putting Democrats in positions of power Republicans have held for a generation and setting up a split government that could determine what happens next on school vouchers, health care and property taxes. Texas voters have upended the state’s political landscape, putting...