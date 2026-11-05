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COP31: The leaders stay home. So does the money
By Peter McKillop,3 days ago
Nothing says more about the state of global climate leadership than the people who cannot be bothered to show up. Next week, the climate faithful will gather in Antalya, Türkiye, for COP31. According to a provisional UN speakers list reported by Climate Home News, 77 heads of state or government are scheduled to address the leaders’ segment on November 11 and 12. Three years ago, in Dubai, there were 116.