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Chesapeake Traditions: Voices of Maryland Watermen
By Lisa Lewis,5 days ago
Celebrating a historic way of life through storytelling, experiences, and exhibits. A fifth-generation waterman, Captain Tyrone Meredith wakes up at 4 a.m. to prepare for his day. By 5 a.m., he arrives at Wells Cove Public Landing in Grasonville, checks the engines on his headboat, Island Queen II, and waits for his fishing charter guests. An independent charter captain, Meredith has offered daily fishing trips in various locations on the Eastern Shore for more than 40 years. And he couldn’t be happier.
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