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Modernization Isn't a Tech Problem. It's a Business Problem
7 days ago
Regional and community banks are under unprecedented pressure to modernize. Today’s customer expectations demand speed, seamless digital convenience, and real-time access to finances. Meanwhile, shifting regulatory requirements, fierce competition from global institutions and fintechs, and the relentless pace of innovation are transforming the financial landscape. Yet, despite these challenges,...