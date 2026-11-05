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Aden Durde Discusses Red Zone Defense And Looks Ahead To Week 9
8 days ago
Seahawks defensive Coordinator Aden Durde discussed managing defensive line reps without Leonard Williams late in the game, praising the strong performances of Nose Tackle Jarran Reed, Defensive Tackle Byron Murphy II, and Defensive End Rylie Mills (00:31). (01:01) Addressing the defense's red zone struggles, Defensive Coordinator Aden Durde emphasized the need for better gap assignments, alignment, and fundamentals when the field condenses (01:45), while also explaining how game flow impacts Linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. in the absence of Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and commending Linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence inside Head Coach Mike Macdonald's culture (01:27, 02:34). (03:36) Additionally, Defensive Coordinator Aden Durde highlighted Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett for tracking down a big screen play (04:53), moved past a previous sequence involving Safety Julian Love (04:40) and Safety Nick Emmanwori (05:39), and noted that defending deep play-action routes requires a stronger marriage of pass rush and coverage rather than falling solely on Cornerback Josh Jobe (06:28).