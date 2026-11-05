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Brian Fleury Recaps Week 8 & Discusses Drew Lock Getting The Start vs. Cardinals
8 days ago
Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury discusses Drew Lock getting the start, expressing confidence due to Lock's previous success in two games this season against the same opponent (0:14). Following Monday's loss to the Bears, the coordinator identifies third down execution as the primary issue, noting the Bears are the best third down defense in football and that coaches and players share responsibility for the struggles (1:02-1:22). Regarding offensive line changes with Quenton Nelson and other personnel moves, the coordinator acknowledges the transition wasn't perfect but expresses satisfaction with their communication and performance given the circumstances (1:34-1:44). With running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price returning, the coordinator explains their workload will be managed based on conditioning phases and specific game plan situations (4:22-4:40). The coordinator reveals he sensed Sam Darnold was dealing with something unusual during Monday's game despite Darnold's reassurances (4:56-5:01), and regarding Grey Zabel's challenging start at guard, confirms there was no consideration to start Anthony Bradford instead as they felt Zabel gave them the best chance to win (6:21-6:23).