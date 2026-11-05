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United Way Celebrates 70 Years of Community Impact and Legacy Giving in Rutherford County
4 days ago
PODCAST (Click Play Above) - On the air host Scott Walker is joined by United Way President Kristen Swann and this years board chair of their Legacy Campaign, Andy Womack from State Farm Insurance. During the program, they discuss the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the local United Way while highlighting the organization's historic roots - from its beginnings as the United Givers Fund to its modern mission of creating a permanent endowment that covers overhead and ensures donor dollars directly assist community programs. Swann and Womack share the campaign’s fundraising milestones, detail how the organization supports working "ALICE" families facing rising living costs, and emphasize the strict accountability and vetting applied to local nonprofit partners.