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A Leon County housing program provides a brand new home for an elderly south county woman
By WFSU,7 days ago
Thanks to a special Leon County housing program, an elderly woman south of Tallahassee has a brand new home to call her own. Elzena Osborn's modest house in the Crown Ridge Road neighborhood was already run down when fire struck recently. The burned-out shell was beyond repair, so County Housing Services Manager Jalani Marks says a special solution was needed.