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Titanic Museum Attraction Celebrates Christmas in Branson
By Victor Agreda,4 days ago
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is celebrating the holiday season with an Edwardian-inspired Christmas throughout the museum, complete with festive decorations, traditional holiday music and displays that reflect the elegance of Titanic's era. Guests visiting this Christmas also can explore the new multimillion-dollar Titanic movie gallery, featuring memorabilia from James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster film.