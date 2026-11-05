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Tales of Eternia Remastered - Review
6 days ago
After years of 3D Tales remasters it’s time to take a time warp back to the very early 2000s. Tales of Eternia Remastered brings this PS era Tales title into the current gen. With Tales of Symphonia being my first Tales game, it is wild that there was a 2-3 year gap between these titles. Even wilder is that the game wasn’t available here until the PSP version in 2006, so we got this after Symphonia! On the surface both games seem so different, so now is a good opportunity to check out this classic for myself.