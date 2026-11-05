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Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos - Review
6 days ago
When Argonaut Software reformed a few years ago and revealed their first game was going to be a refresh of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, many were hoping the sequel would get the same treatment and it has. Originally released in 1999, there has been a lot of updates to the gaming landscape in the past 25+ years, has Croc kept its platforming bite or is it a bit toothless after all this time?