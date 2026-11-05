undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Major Health Insurer Eliminates Prior Authorization for Pediatric Sleep Studies
By SR Edit Staff,8 days ago
It chooses to fast-track services that are widely considered in the medical community to be safe and effective, according to a release. Effective December 1, children covered by United Healthcare will no longer need prior authorization for 2,000+ pediatric care codes, including sleep studies. The policy change applies across commercial,...