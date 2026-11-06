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Previously convicted Aneth man sentenced to 16 years in prison for child porn possession
By Megan Brugger, KUTV,8 days ago
ANETH, Utah (KUTV) — A man on supervised release for possession of child pornography was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the same crimes. Johnston Blackhorse, 43, of Aneth, had previously been convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in 2015. Two probation officers were visiting his home in February 2025 when they found the additional pornography, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.