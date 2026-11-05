undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Next up for America.gov? Integration with Login.gov, design studio IT leader says
By Madison Alder,7 days ago
The federal government’s single sign-on service is poised to be a key component of the Trump administration’s plans to tie public services together through its artificial intelligence-fueled America.gov. In a recent interview with Fed Gov Today, National Design Studio Chief Information Officer Mary Bati said integration with Login.gov,...