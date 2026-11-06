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Springboks and France on collision course for Twickenham rugby final but challenges await
By The Associated Press,7 days ago
LONDON (AP) — South Africa and France lead their respective hemispheres and are on track to meet in the inaugural Nations Championship rugby final at Twickenham this month. There’s enough potential challenges over the next three weekends — including a match between the Springboks and Tricolores in Paris next week — to give the championship a twist or two, culminating in six playoff matches.