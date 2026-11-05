undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Post-Election Fallout: 2 Ways to Manage New Tension in the Workplace
By Michele McGovern,5 days ago
Michele McGovern writes. A lot. These days, she covers HR, digging deep into company culture, DEI, leadership, management and the everchanging world of work. In the years between getting a BA in journalism from a state school and writing about HR, she wrote about big-city crime for a wire service and small-town life for local newspapers. She’s a mediocre mom, decent wife, wannabe athlete and consummate pursuer of fun - on land, snow and water. Find her on LinkedIn @michele-mcgovern-writer.