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Piedmont Walton honors Loganville first responders for life-saving response following serious accident
By Sharon Swanepoel,8 days ago
MONROE, Ga. (Nov. 5, 2026) – Piedmont Walton Hospital announced it has named first responders from the Loganville Police Department, Loganville Fire Department, Walton County EMS and Air Evac 117 as its November 2026 First Friday Heroes. The responders are being recognized for the teamwork and lifesaving care they provided following a serious vehicle accident that left one of the passengers with traumatic injuries and severe bleeding.
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