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K-State finds late momentum at H-E-B Invitational
By Alex Lanterman,7 days ago
With postseason play on the horizon, K-State gave itself plenty of reasons to feel confident at Baylor’s H-E-B Invitational from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. Three Wildcats combined for nine victories over four days in Waco, Texas, leading to a 6-4 record in singles and a 3-1 mark in doubles at the Hurd Tennis Center. The tournament served as the final event before the postseason ITA Central Sectional from Nov. 5-8.